Jesse Ventura explained the motivations behind his return to WWE and his decision to sign a “Legends” contract, crediting his son and family as key factors. “My son was a fan of wrestling and a fan of myself growing up, so he took it upon himself to make some contact with the new ownership and they started talking,” Ventura shared. This initiative opened the door for discussions with WWE’s new leadership, which presented a fresh perspective for Ventura.

“One thing led to another, and I realized they were under new ownership and I wasn’t going to be held to the old standard of why I got kicked out before. Lo and behold it happened,” he said, reflecting on how the situation unfolded.

Ultimately, Ventura admitted his decision was motivated by securing a future for his children. “I’ll tell you this: I did it selfishly for my kids. I’m 73 now. I ain’t gonna be around forever. I want to position it where if anybody makes money off my name, I want my kids to have a piece of it,” he explained.

This decision led to Ventura signing a “Legends” contract with WWE, which facilitated his return and his subsequent announcing appearance, allowing him to reconnect with the wrestling world while ensuring his family’s future benefits from his legacy.

Source: New York Post

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

