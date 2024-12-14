Jade Cargill and Braun Strowman updates

– PWInsider reports that Jade Cargill has been working on outside projects while off TV and is currently vacationing in the Bahamas, according to WWE sources.

– WWE recently started teasing a “Superstar Shakeup” for the RAW, Smackdown, and NXT brands in January of 2025. The “transfer window” has already started and an official move was made during the December 13th edition of Smackdown. Braun Strowman made an appearance as Carmelo Hayes’ mystery opponent and it was revealed that Strowman had been traded from RAW to the Smackdown brand. Strowman picked up a quick victory over Carmelo.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

