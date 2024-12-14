Fan ejected from Final Resolution after slapping Eddie Edwards

A fan at ringside got ejected from Center Stage in Atlanta last night during TNA’s Final Resolution show after he slapped Eddie Edwards.

The incident came after Edwards was at ringside arguing with the fans playing the heel and one fan gave him the middle finger. Edwards knocked the water bottle off the fan’s hand and the two came face-to-face with the referee trying to tell Edwards to back away.

At that point, the fan slapped Edwards in the face and Edwards quickly returned the favor. Security then stepped in and ejected the fan from his seat as the crowd chanted “you f*cked up.”

You can see the incident below.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

