12/14/24 AEW Collision Recap

Dec 14, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– International Women’s Cup qualifier: Willow Nightingale defeated Jamie Hayter

Julia Hart returned and attacked Hayter following the match

– Kazuchika Okada defeated The Beast Mortos to gain 3 points in the blue league of the continental classic

– Toni Storm defeated Shazza McKenzie

– Action Andretti & Lio Rush defeated Top Flight

– Kris Statlander defeated Tootie Lynn

– Orange Cassidy, The Outrunners, Komander, and Daniel Garcia defeated MxM Collection, Ari Daivari, Josh Woods, and Tony Nese (w/ Smart Mark Sterling)

– Mark Briscoe defeated Kyle Fletcher to gain 3 points in the blue league of the continental classic

– The Deathriders attacked FTR

