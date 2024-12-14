12/14/24 AEW Collision Recap
– International Women’s Cup qualifier: Willow Nightingale defeated Jamie Hayter
Julia Hart returned and attacked Hayter following the match
– Kazuchika Okada defeated The Beast Mortos to gain 3 points in the blue league of the continental classic
– Toni Storm defeated Shazza McKenzie
EXCLUSIVE: This must be a dream for Toni Storm… who can't wrap her mind around the reality that she is ALL ELITE
Hey is that @SussexCoChicken ⁉️ pic.twitter.com/zoKq9mId7s
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 15, 2024
– Action Andretti & Lio Rush defeated Top Flight
– Kris Statlander defeated Tootie Lynn
– Orange Cassidy, The Outrunners, Komander, and Daniel Garcia defeated MxM Collection, Ari Daivari, Josh Woods, and Tony Nese (w/ Smart Mark Sterling)
– Mark Briscoe defeated Kyle Fletcher to gain 3 points in the blue league of the continental classic
– The Deathriders attacked FTR
What did Jon Moxley and his Death Riders just do to FTR?!
Watch #AEWCollision on TNT!@JonMoxley | @WheelerYuta | @BASTARDPAC | @ClaudioCSRO | @MarinaShafir | @DaxFTR | @CashWheelerFTR pic.twitter.com/jNLKNaItBb
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 15, 2024