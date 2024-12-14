12/14/24 AEW Collision Recap

– International Women’s Cup qualifier: Willow Nightingale defeated Jamie Hayter

Julia Hart returned and attacked Hayter following the match

– Kazuchika Okada defeated The Beast Mortos to gain 3 points in the blue league of the continental classic

– Toni Storm defeated Shazza McKenzie

EXCLUSIVE: This must be a dream for Toni Storm… who can't wrap her mind around the reality that she is ALL ELITE Hey is that @SussexCoChicken ⁉️ pic.twitter.com/zoKq9mId7s — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 15, 2024

– Action Andretti & Lio Rush defeated Top Flight

– Kris Statlander defeated Tootie Lynn

– Orange Cassidy, The Outrunners, Komander, and Daniel Garcia defeated MxM Collection, Ari Daivari, Josh Woods, and Tony Nese (w/ Smart Mark Sterling)

– Mark Briscoe defeated Kyle Fletcher to gain 3 points in the blue league of the continental classic

– The Deathriders attacked FTR

