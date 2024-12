WWE star backstage at TNA’s Final Resolution, plus Rey Fenix and ROH TV updates

– Fightful reports that AJ Styles is currently backstage for TNA Final Resolution tonight in Atlanta.

— Rey Fenix is trying to put pressure on to get out of his AEW deal, after almost one year injury time was tacked on his contract, reports The Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

– There are said to be multiple television stations in talks regarding a potential Ring of Honor weekly cable show.

