WWE reportedly nixed mixed tag match, Kevin Owens note, and a new Lacey Evans video

– There was an idea pitched from GCW at one point for Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green vs. Joey Janela and Megan Bayne at the GCW Hammerstein show, but WWE wouldn’t go for it, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

– During a recent interview with Daily Mail’s Alex McCarthy, Kevin Owens was asked about contractual status and whether or not he will be around for the companies upcoming European tour. He said “I don’t think anything is sorted for those shows yet, obviously knowing WWE and knowing how important this is being made for everyone here, this is clearly a big deal to them. Hitting all these European towns and cities back-to-back for three weeks in a row with TV there and big live events. It is a big deal.”

– The former Lacey Evans posted:

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

