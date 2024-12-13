WWE files new trademark, Liv Morgan says she is the GOAT

– WWE has filed to trademark:

Feel The Glow

“Clothing, namely, tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies; outerwear, namely, coats; bottoms, pants, shorts, underwear, dresses, pajamas, lingerie, clothing ties, scarves, gloves, swimwear; Halloween and masquerade costumes; footwear, namely, shoes, sneakers, slippers, flip flops, boots; headwear, namely, hats, caps; wrist bands; bandanas; championship trophy belts”

– Liv Morgan says she’s the GOAT of Women’s Wrestling after hitting 200 days as WWE Women’s Champion…

