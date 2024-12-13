Smackdown updates: Michin advances, Reigns vs. Sikoa, WWE Women’s Tag Team titles, more
An eventful Smackdown…
"More importantly, I lost my Ula Fala"
Sola Sikoa WILL pay for this… @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/e1RrJ5JY7j
– Roman Reigns vs Solo Sikoa is set for the Netflix debut episode of Raw on January 6.
– Michin defeats Tiffany Stratton on #WWE SmackDown and advances to the final of the Women’s United States Championship tournament
Michin advances in the Women’s #USTitle Tournament!
#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/VXVl9iSMYf
She’ll face either Bayley or Chelsea Green in the final tomorrow night at Saturday Night’s Main Event.
– With Jade Cargill out injured, Naomi will step in as Bianca Belair’s tag team partner, and they’ll defend the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship next week
Slow down, @RealNickAldis!
Naomi is ready to step up to the plate
#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/l9tCuEoyWM
– Braun Strowman is Carmelo Hayes’mystery opponent.
Strowman wins in just over one minute.