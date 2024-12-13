Smackdown updates: Michin advances, Reigns vs. Sikoa, WWE Women’s Tag Team titles, more

An eventful Smackdown…

– Roman Reigns vs Solo Sikoa is set for the Netflix debut episode of Raw on January 6.

– Michin defeats Tiffany Stratton on #WWE SmackDown and advances to the final of the Women’s United States Championship tournament

She’ll face either Bayley or Chelsea Green in the final tomorrow night at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

– With Jade Cargill out injured, Naomi will step in as Bianca Belair’s tag team partner, and they’ll defend the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship next week

– Braun Strowman is Carmelo Hayes’mystery opponent.

Strowman wins in just over one minute.

