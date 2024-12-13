More on the return of the Dark Side of the Ring in 2025

The sixth season of the popular Dark Side of the Ring series on Vice TV now has a confirmed return date.

The series will return on Tuesday, March 25th, as part of a relaunch for the Vice TV channel. The announcement was made on Thursday alongside the reveal of a new Vice Sports division. As part of a broader network strategy, Vice TV is shifting its focus to become sports-first, with over 50 hours of new scripted programming, in which Dark Side of the Ring will play a major role. The network will also feature sports competitions like American Ninja Warrior, arena football, darts, and Red Bull events.

Also announced were new series and partnerships, including Dark Side of the Cage, a potential MMA-focused show expected to mirror the success of its wrestling counterpart.

While the topics for the upcoming season of Dark Side of the Ring have not yet been revealed, it’s believed that an episode centered on Mick Foley is in the works, following a recent interview with Jim Ross about the subject.

Since its debut in April 2019, the series has aired annually, except in 2022, and has featured 50 episodes to date.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

