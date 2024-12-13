Jay Lethal to return to the ring at ROH Final Battle

Jay Lethal has been announced for ROH Final Battle 2024.

During this week’s episode of ROH TV on HonorClub, it was announced that Lethal will be facing off against QT Marshall at the event.

ROH Final Battle 2024 will take place at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City.

.@TheLethalJay is excited to get back in the swing of things in #ROH. However, it isn't exactly what he was looking for… Watch #ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxr3sN pic.twitter.com/JyqrAiA2DA — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 13, 2024

