Jade Cargill update, note on next week’s Smackdown, match added to ROH Final Battle

– WWE will be pre-taping next week’s episode of SmackDown, after tonight’s live show has concluded.

– Whatever is going on with Jade Cargill, there are multiple people being told different things although those at the highest level in WWE are saying she’s legitimately injured, reports the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. There was a pretty detailed description from someone high on the food chain of what happened and they said that she is absolutely injured and seeing WWE doctors for it and other medical professionals for it.

– Willie Mack vs Mark Davis vs Komander vs Brian Cage vs AR Fox vs Blake Christian for the ROH World TV Championship in a Survival of the Fittest Match added to ROH Final Battle

