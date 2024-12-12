Winged Eagle WWE championship returning at Saturday Night’s Main Event

The Winged Eagle WWE championship is returning for one night only at Saturday Night’s Main Event this weekend.

A video on social media showed Triple H talking to Cody Rhodes, gifting him a large Pelican case.

“We keep talking about Saturday Night’s Main Event. You know, the whole theme of that thing is going to be retro,” Triple H told Cody. “Jesse Ventura’s going to be there. Long Island, New York, Nassau Coliseum. With that in mind, got something for you. Understand this…one night only, alright?”

Cody agrees and Triple H taps on the case. Cody opens it up and a golden glow comes out of it as Cody smiles, closes it, and walks away with it.

The much-beloved title was used between 1988 and 1998 and is considered to be the most popular WWE title design in the history of the company.

Cody has in the past tried to bring it back and warned fans not to get mad at him if it does not happen.

Saturday Night’s Main Event is set to be a retro presentation, without the use of many lights and video screens.

