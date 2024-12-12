AJ Styles update

There have been conflicting reports about AJ Styles following the October 4th edition of WWE Smackdown. At first, it was stated that Styles was not actually injured during his match with Carmelo Hayes. However, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com wrote that what happened to Styles “was legit and not storyline.” Styles later wrote on Twitter/X that he had a Lisfranc injury and “as the kids say… I’m cooked!”

During a Q&A from Sportskeeda.com’s Backstage Pass Patreon, the following was said in regards to Styles’ injury…

“When he got hurt on that Friday night, I heard immediately, ‘Okay, it’s legit. He’s hurt.’ I haven’t heard a word about AJ Styles since. It’s very strange, to be honest, not a word. So whatever it is, they’re keeping it quiet all the way around.”

Dr. Chris Featherstone of Sportskeeda.com was asked about Styles’ return. Featherstone wrote on Twitter/X, “I was informed not to expect him on TV for the remainder of the year.”

