Adam Page reacts to Logan Paul’s retirement announcement, Dark Side of the Ring returning in 2025

– Dark Side of Ring Season 6 is coming March 25th…

Season 6. We're back on March 25.https://t.co/ifkylSLBXS — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) December 12, 2024

– Hangman Adam Page reacts to the news of Logan Paul retiring from the ring.

i hope the next person they give half my moveset to is at least kinda cool — HANGMAN PAGE (@hangmanpage.bsky.social) December 12, 2024 at 12:22 PM

