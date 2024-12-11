WWE reportedly “surprised” by Rey Fenix’s recent tweets

WWE was “surprised” by Rey Fenix’s recent tweets and is “digging into what’s going on.”

“Hearing that there were those in the WWE that were surprised yesterday with the Rey Fenix tweets. Not to say that they’re not interested anymore, I’m sure that didn’t change, but there were some eyebrows raised over those tweets, especially if you’re going to put that out there publicly. I think WWE is going to do some digging into what’s going on.

“That doctor one, my phone started to buzz a little bit afterwards, just the surprise from a few WWE staffers that didn’t really have a pulse onto what may or may not be going on over there with Rey Fenix.”

(Source: WrestleVotes Backstage Pass)

