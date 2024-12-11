Updated card for AEW’s Worlds End

Updated card for Worlds End

-AEW World Championship – Four-Way Match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Adam Page vs. Jay White vs. Orange Cassidy

-AEW Continental Classic Tournament – Semifinal Match: Blue League Winner vs. Gold League Runner-up

-AEW Continental Classic Tournament – Semifinal Match: Gold League Winner vs. Blue League Runner-up

-AEW Continental Classic Tournament – Final Match: Semifinal Winner 1 vs. Semifinal Winner 2

-Singles Match for the Dynamite Diamond Ring: MJF vs. Adam Cole

Saturday, Dec. 28 LIVE on PPV@AdditionFiArena | Orlando,FL

Dynamite Diamond Ring@The_MJF vs @AdamColePro

There will be nowhere left for MJF to run, as Adam Cole FINALLY gets his hands on MJF, but also has a chance to walk away with the Dynamite Diamond Ring! pic.twitter.com/vHVh0O4K0p

