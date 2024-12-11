Updated card for AEW’s Worlds End

Dec 11, 2024 - by Michael Riba

Updated card for Worlds End

-AEW World Championship – Four-Way Match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Adam Page vs. Jay White vs. Orange Cassidy

-AEW Continental Classic Tournament – Semifinal Match: Blue League Winner vs. Gold League Runner-up

-AEW Continental Classic Tournament – Semifinal Match: Gold League Winner vs. Blue League Runner-up

-AEW Continental Classic Tournament – Final Match: Semifinal Winner 1 vs. Semifinal Winner 2

-Singles Match for the Dynamite Diamond Ring: MJF vs. Adam Cole

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Gloria Barattini

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal