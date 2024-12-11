Triple H gifts Cody something special to use for one night only (video), Mysterio’s birthday
– Triple H has gifted Cody Rhodes something special to use for 1 night only at this weekend’s Saturday Night’s Main Event.
One. Night. Only. @CodyRhodes #SNME pic.twitter.com/9SlZhOgPRd
— Triple H (@TripleH) December 11, 2024
According to a new report from Fightful, Cody has been working hard behind the scenes since returning to the company to bring back the WWE Winged Eagle Championship.
– Happy birthday Rey Mysterio!
Happy birthday to WWE Hall of Famer @reymysterio! pic.twitter.com/JG2z2PDVCk
— WWE (@WWE) December 11, 2024