Triple H gifts Cody something special to use for one night only (video), Mysterio’s birthday

Dec 11, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Triple H has gifted Cody Rhodes something special to use for 1 night only at this weekend’s Saturday Night’s Main Event.

According to a new report from Fightful, Cody has been working hard behind the scenes since returning to the company to bring back the WWE Winged Eagle Championship.

– Happy birthday Rey Mysterio!

