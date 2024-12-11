Triple H gifts Cody something special to use for one night only (video), Mysterio’s birthday

– Triple H has gifted Cody Rhodes something special to use for 1 night only at this weekend’s Saturday Night’s Main Event.

According to a new report from Fightful, Cody has been working hard behind the scenes since returning to the company to bring back the WWE Winged Eagle Championship.

– Happy birthday Rey Mysterio!

Happy birthday to WWE Hall of Famer @reymysterio! pic.twitter.com/JG2z2PDVCk — WWE (@WWE) December 11, 2024

