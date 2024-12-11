RVD comments on his WWE legends deal (video), Raw’s viewership, The Rock and John Cena notes

– The Rock and John Cena are both expected to appear for RAW’s debut on Netflix on January 6th.

(Source: WrestleVotes)

– Raw on 12/9 averaged 1,386,000 viewers; 0.43 P18-49 rating, reports Wrestlenomics.

Click here for the 2024 Wrestling TV Viewership grid

– Rob Van Dam explains that he has had he’s WWE Legends Deal since 2021

RVD explains that he has had he’s WWE Legends Deal since 2021… He is allowed to wrestle anywhere he wants. Thats why we got to see him a few times in All Elite Wrestling. @TherealRVD | #WWE | #AEW https://t.co/0789NWUlzt pic.twitter.com/oKN4zPbmkV — AEWBlog (@AEW_Blog) December 11, 2024

