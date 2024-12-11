RVD comments on his WWE legends deal (video), Raw’s viewership, The Rock and John Cena notes

Dec 11, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– The Rock and John Cena are both expected to appear for RAW’s debut on Netflix on January 6th.

(Source: WrestleVotes)

– Raw on 12/9 averaged 1,386,000 viewers; 0.43 P18-49 rating, reports Wrestlenomics.

Click here for the 2024 Wrestling TV Viewership grid

Rob Van Dam explains that he has had he’s WWE Legends Deal since 2021

