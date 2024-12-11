Rikishi comments on Nia Jax’s chair shots

During his podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi commented on Nia Jax’s chair shots from the 2024 WWE Survivor Series PLE…

“As a wrestler, I’ll tell you what. As a Samoan, you gotta swing that damn thing… It almost looked like a love tap. I don’t feel like she wanted to swing the chair, but she didn’t want to hurt somebody. Nia, if you’re listening, next time you grab that chair, It’s okay. Swing that damn thing like Babe Ruth. I want you to knock it out of the park, and if anybody comes to you complaining about it, about the chair shot, well, hey, this is the game that we’re in. This is what it is. If you can’t take a chair shot, well, you are in the wrong business.”

Nia Jax chair shots look like Hulk Hogan chair shots from WCW #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/XTBrcCSWCY — Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) November 30, 2024

