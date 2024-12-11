NXT’s New Year’s Evil to be held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in LA

The NXT New Year’s Evil episode on The CW will be taking place from Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles, California.

Set for January 7 the day after Raw makes its debut on Netflix, New Year’s Evil will be a loaded show with the top two matches already announced: Trick Williams vs Oba Femi for the NXT title and Roxanne Perez vs Giulia for the NXT Women’s title.

The Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall is located on W Jefferson Blvd in downtown Los Angeles next to the University of Southern California. It’s a popular location for concerts and awards ceremony events, with the hall holding upwards of 6,000 spectators.

Tickets will go on pre-sale on Tuesday, December 17 at 10AM PT and a general public on-sale follows the following day also at the same time. Those interested can register for the pre-sale at https://www.wwe.com/nye-2025-presale-registration.

