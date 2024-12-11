NXT’s New Year’s Evil to be held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in LA

Dec 11, 2024 - by Colin Vassallo

The NXT New Year’s Evil episode on The CW will be taking place from Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles, California.

Set for January 7 the day after Raw makes its debut on Netflix, New Year’s Evil will be a loaded show with the top two matches already announced: Trick Williams vs Oba Femi for the NXT title and Roxanne Perez vs Giulia for the NXT Women’s title.

The Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall is located on W Jefferson Blvd in downtown Los Angeles next to the University of Southern California. It’s a popular location for concerts and awards ceremony events, with the hall holding upwards of 6,000 spectators.

Tickets will go on pre-sale on Tuesday, December 17 at 10AM PT and a general public on-sale follows the following day also at the same time. Those interested can register for the pre-sale at https://www.wwe.com/nye-2025-presale-registration.

