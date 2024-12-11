More WWE News and Notes

– Former NFL quarterback Ryan Leaf comments after appearing on NXT:

Nia Jax has deactivated her Twitter account.

– According to PWInsider, 2K has been filming the commercial for WWE 2K25 over the past few days, with filming set to wrap up today in Florida.

– Corey Graves via X:

