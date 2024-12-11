Mercedes Mone on All In: “I’m going to see if Beyonce is available that day”

On TikTok, Mercedes Mone talked about the possibility of getting Beyonce to make an appearance for AEW All In: Texas 2025.

“It’s still a little early, but you definitely know I want a big, grand, amazing, incredible entrance,” she said on TikTok (per Fightful). “I’m going to see if Beyonce is available that day. If not, who else is big from Texas? We gotta see.”

AEW All In: Texas takes place Saturday, July 12, 2025 live from Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

