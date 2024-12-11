Kofi Kingston and Natalya notes

– Kofi Kingston is upset at us and thinks if they were allowed to speak we’d understand why they turned on Big E

I’m still so incredibly disappointed in the people of Wichita, Kansas for not letting us speak. I’m also disappointed in the WWE Universe for your lack of sympathy on social media platforms. I really think that if you’d just hear us out, you’d change your minds. — Kofi Kingston (@TrueKofi) December 11, 2024

– There are several internally within WWE that are pushing for Natalya to become the first Women’s IC Champion.

It was noted that the feeling is she would make a great inaugural champion and is somebody that is truly deserving of the accolade after years of leadership and hard work in the company

(Source: WrestleVotes)

