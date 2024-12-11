Kofi Kingston and Natalya notes

Dec 11, 2024

Kofi Kingston is upset at us and thinks if they were allowed to speak we’d understand why they turned on Big E

– There are several internally within WWE that are pushing for Natalya to become the first Women’s IC Champion.

It was noted that the feeling is she would make a great inaugural champion and is somebody that is truly deserving of the accolade after years of leadership and hard work in the company

(Source: WrestleVotes)

