12/11/24 AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming Coverage

Excalibur, Nigel McGuinness, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Kansas City, Missouri.

—

Match 1 – Tag Team Match

Jay White and Orange Cassidy vs. The Death Riders (Jon Moxley and PAC) (w/Marina Shafir and Wheeler Yuta)

White and Cassidy send PAC and Moxley to the outside, and then Cassidy drops PAC with a dive. White delivers shots to Moxley on one side, while Cassidy does the same to PAC on the other. PAC and Moxley get slammed into the barricade, and then White delivers a series of right hands to Moxley before biting his head. White and Cassidy switch, and then White slams PAC into the barricade as Cassidy delivers right hands to Moxley. White gets PAC into the ring and the bell rings. White delivers a back-breaker and goes for the cover, but Moxley breaks it up. Moxley tags in and sends White into the corner with a right hand. White comes back with right hads of his own, and then follows with chops. White sends Moxley across and charges, but Moxley counters with a back elbow. White comes back and goes for the Bladerunner, but Moxley send him into the corner and Cassidy tags in. PAC gets sent to the floor as Cassidy delivers shots to Moxley, but Moxley shoves Cassidy away. PAC makes a blind tag and Cassidy goes for the Orange Punch, but Moxley ducks to the floor. Cassidy follows, but Moxley backdrops him on the commentary desk and PAC stomps on him.

PAC gets Cassidy back into the ring and tags in. PAC stomps on Cassidy’s throat and follows with a choke as The Patriarchy are shown watching from a suite. Moxley tags back in and delivers shots to Cassidy. Cassidy comes back with a thrust kick, and then PAC and White tag in. White drops PAC with a clothesline and knocks Moxley to the floor. White takes PAC down with a back-body drop and follows with a back elbow in the corner. White chops PAC and drops him with a DDT. White drops Moxley with a DDT as well, but PAC kicks him in the face as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Moxley works over White in the corner. Moxley gouges White’s face and tags in PAC. PAC stomps on White and goes for the cover, but White kicks out at two. Christian Cage sends the rest of the Patriarchy out of the suite as PAC has White in a side-headlock. White makes it to the ropes, but PAC slams him into the corner and Moxley tags in. Moxley and White exchange chops, but Moxley delivers a headbutt and follows with a short-arm lariat for a two count. Moxley works over White’s ankle and delivers cross-face shots. White comes back with a quick shot, but PAC tags in and stomps him on the mat. PAC delivers a few more kicks, but White blocks one and drops him with a dragon screw. Cassidy and Moxley tag in and exchange shots. Cassidy gains the advantage, and then drops PAC with a spinning DDT. Cassidy bites Moxley and drops him with a diving DDT for a two count. Cassidy gets a roll-up for a two count, and then drops Moxley with a DDT. Cassidy delivers Stundog Millionaire to PAC, and then White suplexes PAC. Moxley kicks White in the face, and then Cassidy delivers Beach Break to Moxley for a two count.

Shafir grabs Cassidy’s boot, but he kicks her away and knocks Yuta off the apron. Cassidy goes for the Orange Punch on Moxley, but Adam Page hits the ring and beats down Moxley as the referee calls for the bell.

Winners via disqualification: The Death Riders

-After the match, Page shoves Cassidy away and goes back to beating down Moxley. Cassidy comes back, and he exchanges shots with Cassidy. White takes Page into the corner and delivers shots, and then Cassidy accidentally hits White with the Orange Punch. Page and Cassidy brawl and Page gets taken down, and then White drops Cassidy with the Bladerunner. The Death Riders get back into the ring and beat down Page, White, and Cassidy.

—

A new vignette for the upcoming return of Bandido airs.

—

The Death Riders are backstage. Moxley says he is a marked man, but that’s the only way to live and he wouldn’t have it any other way. Moxley says the AEW guys are all about their egos and says none of what he does is about him, but about his people. Moxley says he will give Page, White, and Cassidy what they want at Worlds End and says he will defend the title against all of them.

—

Christian Cage talks from his suite, and says he has a problem with every man in that four-way match at Full Gear. Cage says if Moxley makes it out as champion, he might be waiting on the other side. Cage says he will send Moxley back to rehab while he is forced to rehab the AEW World Championship. Cage goes to insult Kansas City, but Hook appears and breaks into Cage’s suite. Hook beats Cage down and locks in Redrum. Hook tries to throw Cage off the balcony, but Cage elbows his way free. Hook beats Cage down again in the suite, but Kip Sabian and Nick Wayne come back to make the save. Hook delivers shots to them and gets away.

—

Match 2 – AEW Continental Classic Tournament – Gold League Match

Claudio Castagnoli vs. Will Ospreay

Ospreay takes Castagnoli down immediately and gets a quick two count. Ospreay sends Castagnoli to the outside and takes him down again. Ospreay gets Castagnoli back into the ring and delivers a diving elbow strike for a two count. Castagnoli delivers a shot to Ospreay’s neck and gets a two count of his own, and then Ospreay comes back with a kick to the face. They exchange shots, and then Castagnolo throws Ospreay into the corner. Ospreay rolls to the floor, but Castagnoli follows and deliverd a shot. Castagnoli moves the ring steps, but Ospreay comes back with a few shots. Castagnoli works over Ospreay’s wrist, but Ospreay comes bakc and kicks the steps into Castagnoli. Ospreay launches off the steps, but Castagnoli catches him and slams him face-first into the barricade. Castagnoli delivers an uppercut and swings him into the steps. Castagnoli slams Ospreay’s face into the steps, and then wraps his arm in the steps before stomping on his hand. Castagnoli tries to slam the steps onto Ospreay, but Ospreay rolls out of the way and gets back into the ring. Ospreay delivers a few chops to Castagnoli and comes off the top, but Castagnoli counters with an uppercut for a two count as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Ospreay drops Castagnoli with a hurricanrana and follows with a corkscrew kick. Ospreay kicks Castagnoli in the face, but Castagnoli works over his arm. Ospreay comes back with a brain-buster and connects with a standing skytwister press for a two count. Ospreay goes the Hidden Blade, but Castagnoli counters and goes for the Riccola Bomb. Ospreay counters out and locks in a standing octopus hold, but Castagnoli gets free and takes Ospreay down. Castagnoli stomps on Ospreay’s arm, and then follows with another slam for a two count. Castagnoli charges, but Ospreay kicks him in the face and goes up top. Castagnoli cuts him off with a shot and climbs, but Ospreay sends him back down. Ospreay goes for a skytwister press, but Castagnoli dodges and delivers an uppercut for a two count. Castagnoli kicks Ospreay in the face a few times, but Ospreay comes back and they exchange shots. Ospreay drops Castagnoli with a springboard cutter, but Castagnoli rolls to the outside. Castagnoli comes back in and Ospreay goes for the Hidden Blade, but Castagnoli counters with an uppercut and gets a two count. Castagnoli delivers a lariat for another two count, but Ospreay comes right back with a roll through and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Will Ospreay

-After the match, Castagnoli beats down Ospreay and grabs a chair, but Darby Allin runs out and makes the save as Castagnoli escapes through the crowd. Allin and Ospreay stare down. They will go one-on-one next week.

—

Renee Paquette interviews Ricochet. Ricochet says he came to AEW for the competition, and the Continental Classic provides that. Ricochet says Brody King is one of the best guys in the tournament, but he is not Ricochet. Ricochet says they are both 1-1 in the tournament, but he is holding all the cards tonight.

—

A car pulls up outside the arena, and then MJF emerges before walking into the arena.

—

Footage of the confrontation between Chris Jericho and Matt Cardona from this past Friday’s Rampage airs. Backstage, Renee interviews Cardona. Cardona says he belongs in AEW and is excited to be back. Cardona says he is glad the Learning Tree laid him out because now he knows what he has in store at Final Battle. Cardona then challenges Bryan Keith to a match on this Friday’s Rampage.

—

Renee tries to interview Kyle O’Reilly backstage, but Matt Taven and Mike Bennett interrupt. They say no matter what happens, they are still family. O’Reilly says they should have thought about that before they let one of their brothers get hurt.

Match 3 – Singles Match

Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly

They lock up, and then Cole trips O’Reilly down. O’Reilly counters out and applies a wrist-lock. Cole backs into the ropes and they lock up again. O’Reilly applies a side-headlock, but Cole gets free and they exchange quick pin attempts. O’Reilly rolls to the outside, but gets back into the ring and they lock up again. Cole applies a side-headlock, but O’Reilly sends him off the ropes. O’Reilly takes Cole down and goes for an arm-bar, but Cole gets free and goes to the floor. O’Reilly follows and delivers a series of quick strikes and kicks to drop Cole down as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, they exchange strikes, and then O’Reilly sends Cole into the corner. O’Reilly connects with a back elbow and charges again, but Cole kicks him in the face. Cole goes for Panamra Sunrise, but O’Reilly counters with a knee to the midsection. Cole comes back with a brain-buster on his knee and goes for the cover, but O’Reilly kicks out at two. Cole kicks O’Reilly in the knee, but O’Reilly comes back with a knee strike that sends Cole to the outside. O’Reilly follows with another knee strike and gets Cole back into the ring. O’Reilly goes for a diving knee drop, but Cole dodges and goes for the Boom. O’Reilly dodges and they exchange shots again. Cole drops O’Reilly and delivers the Boom, but can’t capitalize. Cole delivers another shot, but O’Reilly drops him with a lariat and follows with a brain-buster. O’Reilly applies an ankle lock, but Cole makes it to the ropes. They exchange shots in the corner and Cole climbs up. Cole delivers headbutts to O’Reilly and follows with Panama Sunrise. Cole goes for the Boom, but O’Reilly ducks and applies another ankle lock. Cole gets to the ropes, but O’Reilly pulls him to the floor.

Cole counters and delivers a knee strike before getting O’Reilly back into the ring. The referee checks on O’Reilly as MJF gets on the apron with the diamond ring. Cole drops him with a superkick and O’Reilly rolls Cole up for a two count. O’Reilly goes another ankle lock, but Cole gets him in a roll-up and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Adam Cole

-After the match, MJF leaves through the crowd as Cole stares him down. O’Reilly ducks out of the ring as Taven and Bennett join he and Cole in the ring.

—

FTR are backstage and they talk about AEW Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen on January 1, 2025. They talk about the hurricane relief efforts and say it might be the biggest Dynamite ever as it will be simulcast on Max. FTR say a big match should be made for it, and call out The Death Riders to show up on Collision this Saturday to have a conversation.

—

Chris Jericho hosts an edition of the “New York Minute” and he says he heard about Cardona’s challenge to Keith. Keith accepts and says he is going to take a bite out of Cardona, and Jericho says he will be on commentary. Jericho says he and Cardona will have a contract signing on tomorrow night’s ROH show. Jericho says Cardona is delusional if he thinks he is going to beat him for the ROH World Championship.

—

Footage of the Continental Classic matches from last week’s Collision airs.

—

Earlier today, Schiavone interviewed Allin. Schiavone asks Allin if his quest to topple the Death Riders is over. Allin says the quest is never over, but he understands why the young guys don’t want to get involved. Allin says if no one does anything, it will keep getting worse. Allin punches himself in the face and says the blood and violence doesn’t bother him, but it bothers him when people don’t do anything about it. Allin says he needs to win the Continental Classic because it represents the passion of AEW. Allin says AEW is the company that gave Moxley’s career a second shot and says nothing is fooling Moxley quite like the lies he is telling himself.

—

Match 4 – AEW Continental Classic Tournament – Gold League Match

Brody King vs. Ricochet

They lock up, and King slams Ricochet down. They lock up again, and King throws Ricochet into the corner. Ricochet comes back with a chop, and then connects with a quick kick and a few body shots. Ricochet runs the ropes and sends King to the corner and with a hurricanrana. King sends Ricochet to the apron, but Ricochet connects with an enzuigiri. Ricochet comes off the top, but King shoulder blocks him down and tosses him to the floor. King follows Ricochet out and chops him against the barricade and ring apron. Ricochet comes back with a thrist kick and comes off the apron, but King catches him and delivers a powerbomb on the apron. King slams Ricochet into the barricade and follows with a chop. King puts Ricochet in a chair and connects with a cross-body as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Ricochet delivers elbow strikes and comes off the ropes, but King drops him with a German suplex for a two count. King delivers a few chops and runs the ropes, but Ricochet counters with an enzuigiri. Ricochet sends King to the apron and follows with a kick from the top rope. Ricochet takes King down with a dive over the top and gets him back into the ring. Ricochet connects with a springboard 450 splash, but King kicks out at one. Ricochet goes for a kick, but King drops him with a lariat for a two count. King picks Ricochet up for the Gonzo Bomb, but Ricochet rolls through for a two count. Ricochet delivers a knee strike and goes to pick King up, but King counters with an elbow strike. King splashes Ricochet in the corner and connects with the cannonball for a two count. King puts Ricochet up top and delivers a chop. King climbs, but Ricochet fights back with body shots. Ricochet connects with a powerbomb and follows with a Shooting Star Press. King immediately grabs Ricochet by the throat and locks in a sleeper hold. Ricochet makes it to the ropes, but King applies the hold again.

Ricochet goes to the apron and delivers an enzuigiri, but King chops him out of the air as he tried getting back into the ring. King puts Ricochet up top and climbs, but Ricochet delivers body shots and drops King with a DDT on the turnbuckle. Ricochet connects with a kick and delivers the Spirit Gun. Ricochet delivers another Spirit Gun and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Ricochet

—

The AEW World Tag Team Champions, Private Party, are backstage. They offer shots, but Action Andretti and Lio Rush walk up and want a shot at the titles. Leila Grey and Top Flight walk up, and they all argue about who gets a shot, and then Private Party say both teams can have a match on Collision and the winners can have a title shot. Rush shakes hands with Darius Martin and says no hard feelings, but Darius pulls him closer and stares him down before Top Flight and Grey leave.

—

Footage of the All In: Texas event from earlier in the ring is shown.

—

Match 5 – AEW Women’s World Championship Match

Mariah May (c) vs. Mina Shirakawa

