WWE will explore leaving Peacock for another platform, Sabu criticizes NXT’s attempt at ECW nostalgia

– TKO CEO Mark Shapiro says WWE will explore leaving Peacock for another platform in 2026

“We’re interested to talk to other suitors outside of Peacock. They know that, by the way.

There are a lot of platforms out there looking for premium and volume…but even a smaller subset. We’re looking for one that’s enough for us, and are looking for low volume but high premium. That is exactly what the PLEs are.”

(source: Mark Shapiro via UBS Global Media)

– Sabu criticizes NXT 2300’s attempt at ECW nostalgia, calling the event “lame” as a tribute to ECW. While acknowledging the talent involved, he remarked, “Even though it’s a good show, good wrestlers, it was lame for a nostalgia ECW thing.” He also criticized the venue’s changes, saying, “The building doesn’t look the same. It’s not the same.” Sabu emphasized the importance of key ECW figures in such events, stating, “It’s not really a reunion or a top-notch thing without me or Sandman. Both of us or one or the other. It’s kind of a must, I think.”

(Source: Covalent TV)

