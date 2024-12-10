Update on the former Harvey Wippleman

AIWF Wrestling Announces Downtown Bruno (FKA Harvey Wippleman) as the Latest Member of the AIWF Competition Committee

Mt. Airy, NC – AIWF Wrestling is excited to announce the latest addition to our esteemed AIWF Competition Committee – a true living legend of professional wrestling, Downtown Bruno, also known to fans as Harvey Wippleman.

A decorated figure in the wrestling world, Downtown Bruno’s contributions have spanned decades, leaving an indelible mark on the industry. Mentored by the legendary Johnathon Boyd and trained by Geeto Mongol, Bruno quickly rose to prominence in the 1980s, becoming one of the top managers in the Memphis Territory. His career reached new heights when he made his WWF debut in 1991, managing long-time friend Sid Eudy, and later played a significant role in managing talents against WWE legend The Undertaker.

Bruno’s accolades don’t stop there. In 2011, he was honored with the prestigious Cauliflower Alley Club Manager Award, solidifying his position as one of the premier managers in wrestling history. Beyond his managerial success, Downtown Bruno also made a name for himself as a top referee in the WWF, even winning the WWF World Women’s Championship under his alter ego, Hervina. His work behind the scenes at the WWF for many years further showcases his versatility and deep understanding of the business.

In 2021, the Memphis Wrestling Hall of Fame cemented Bruno’s legacy by inducting him, ensuring that his impact on the sport would be remembered for generations to come. Bruno’s role as a mentor to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson also solidified his place in wrestling history, as The Rock has frequently mentioned Bruno in interviews and referenced their time together in the hit TV series Young Rock.

AIWF World Champion Golden Boy Greg Anthony expressed his excitement about Bruno’s involvement with AIWF Wrestling:

“Adding a man with the experience and knowledge of Bruno will only help AIWF Wrestling reach new heights and growth. He is a pillar of the wrestling industry whom I respect deeply and have enjoyed my time with immensely. His presence on the Competition Committee is a tremendous asset to our organization.”

The addition of Downtown Bruno to the AIWF Competition Committee represents a major step forward for AIWF Wrestling, and his vast experience, wisdom, and passion for the business will undoubtedly play a key role in shaping the future of the organization.

About AIWF Wrestling:

AIWF is the largest global alliance in professional wrestling, encompassing over 150 promotions in 49 countries and championships contested worldwide. As an organization, AIWF is dedicated to preserving the rich history of professional wrestling while pushing the boundaries of innovation. With a focus on old-school values, AIWF strives to provide high-quality wrestling entertainment that honors tradition while embracing the future.

