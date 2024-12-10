Update on Rey Fenix’s AEW contract, AEW pulls Willie Mack from GCW booking

– AEW reportedly added a year of injury time to Rey Fenix’s contract:

“Rey Fenix, he’s got a long time left. I’m not exactly sure how long but one of his friends told me like a year as far as injury time they’ve tacked on.

And obviously he wants to go to WWE and he can’t go.”

(source: Dave Meltzer)

– GCW says that AEW has withdrawn Willie Mack from their upcoming shows, impacting his scheduled appearances.

While AEW sources told Fightful They are deny pulling Mack from his #GCW booking, with at least one reportedly communicating this to GCW.

However, GCW states they were informed that AEW talent relations encouraged Mack to decline the booking.

