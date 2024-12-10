Tickets for Smackdown on eve of 2025 Royal Rumble go on pre-sale

The pre-sale for the Smackdown on the eve of the Royal Rumble started this morning on Ticketmaster.com using the code WWEVIP.

Tickets start from $74 for a limited view seat and go all the way up to $454 for ringside seat. WWE Ringsider packages for floor are between $704 and $804.

Most of the 200 section is not open but seats with great views from the 100 sections start from $94 plus fees.

The show takes place from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, with the general on-sale tomorrow at 10AM as well.

Over 45,000 tickets have been sold for The Royal Rumble at Lucas Oil Field stadium.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

