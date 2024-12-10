Sting predicts a world title for Darby Allin, AEW Rampage’s viewership

– AEW on December 6th averaged 177,000 viewers; 0.04 P18-49 rating.

Sting to Darby Allin: “You are world championship calibre. I knew from the beginning.

Sometime in 2025, I am predicting this is the future AEW World Champion right here.” He also teases a possible appearance at ALL IN next year. #AEWAllInTexas

pic.twitter.com/29Ec0hgAJA — (@WrestlingCovers) December 9, 2024

– During AEW’s All In Texas: Countdown to On Sale press conference, Sting made a special appearance and said the following to Darby Allin…

“You, I’ve always known from day one, you are world championship caliber. I knew from the very beginning. Yeah, you had to come up some, and you’ve come up a ton in the last few years. But I knew that you would someday become the world heavyweight champion. Sometime in 2025, I am predicting this is the future AEW World Champion right here. Who knows? Maybe you’ll be world champion at Globe Life [Field], 2025, at All In.”

(quote: Colin Tessier)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

