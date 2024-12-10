Sting predicts a world title for Darby Allin, AEW Rampage’s viewership

Dec 10, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– AEW on December 6th averaged 177,000 viewers; 0.04 P18-49 rating.

– During AEW’s All In Texas: Countdown to On Sale press conference, Sting made a special appearance and said the following to Darby Allin…

“You, I’ve always known from day one, you are world championship caliber. I knew from the very beginning. Yeah, you had to come up some, and you’ve come up a ton in the last few years. But I knew that you would someday become the world heavyweight champion. Sometime in 2025, I am predicting this is the future AEW World Champion right here. Who knows? Maybe you’ll be world champion at Globe Life [Field], 2025, at All In.”

(quote: Colin Tessier)

Post Category: News     Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Taya Valkyrie

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal