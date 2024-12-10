More on the Fenix/AEW situation, Zack Sabre’s received award in Japan, Collision’s viewership

– Current IWGP World Champion Zack Sabre Jr. has been voted the 2024 MVP in the Tokyo Sports awards. He becomes only the second foreigner to ever win the award, the first ever being Bob Sapp back in 2002.

– More information on the Rey Fenix/AEW situation

Regarding Rey Fenix, one AEW source admitted there have long been communication issues, but hadn’t heard anything that would be construed as “inhumane,” and hadn’t spoken to Fenix about it.

They had heard that Fenix took issue with a doctor who hadn’t cleared him at one point, though context on that wasn’t exactly complete.

Also There were people within AEW that indicated last week that AEW and Tony Khan might actually give Rey Fenix an early release on his deal.

However, since then, there’s been no update, and one of the sources indicated that they believed almost any outcome sets an unfortunate precedent.

(source: Fightful Select)

– AEW Collision on December 7th averaged 278,000 viewers; 0.07 P18-49

Click here for the 2024 Wrestling TV Viewership grid

