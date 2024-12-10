12/10/24 NXT Recap

– NXT kicks off with Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge winner Giulia

Roxanne Perez interrupted and said nobody is on her level. Cora Jade shows up a Baseball bat and it was shown on the tron that Stephanie Vaquer got attacked.

Kelani Jordan made the save for Giulia

Announced for New Years Evil on January 7th in Los Angeles. Giulia will take on To Anne Perez for the NXT Women’s Championship.

– Ethan Page is getting a NXT North American Title match tonight against Tony D’Angelo

Ethan Page says if he can’t win the North American Championship then his career is ruined.

(1) Je Von Evans defeated Wes Lee

– Josh Briggs & Yoshiki Inamura form a Tag Team and say they will dominate the NXT Tag Division

Josh Briggs and @noah_yoshiki are ready to bring chaos to the Tag Team Division! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/WRDrThD6j0 — WWE (@WWE) December 11, 2024

(2) Hank Walker and Tank Ledger beat Tyriek Igwe & Tyson Dupont

– Trick Williams & Oba Femi face off

Eddy Thorpe interrupts and accuses Oba of being the one who attacked him backstage last week

Oba claims he had nothing to do with Eddy being attacked, and is done with Thorpe. Oba says at NXT New Year’s EVIL Trick will lose his NXT Title to him and his reign will begin

Thorpe says Trick is a manufactured sports entertainer and wouldn’t last two weeks in the Japan Dojos he was in

Trick offers to face Thorpe next week and lays him out

(3) The Fatal Influence beat Gigi Dolin & Tatum Paxley

After the match, The Fatal Influence continue to beat them down, but Shotzi makes the save

– Shawn Spears, Brooks Jenson, & Niko Vance want Izzi Dame to join their faction

(4) Tony D’Angelo retains the NXT North American Championship against Ethan Page

– Axiom & Nathan Frazier tell each other about matches they got Freon Ava for next week. Axiom got a match versus Oba Femi to dish out some payback for Frazier. Frazier got a tag team championship match since Axiom carried the team at Deadline. Frazier says it will be okay. Axiom asks if Frazier has seen his own face. Frazier says, “ you wear a mask.”

– Former NFL player Ryan Leaf appears on NXT as he gives an inspirational talk to Lexis King.

– It seems like something is gonna have to change for former NXT Champion Ethan Page:

“I say I’m All Ego, but the reality is, I don’t think I am. I don’t think I’m good enough to get the North American Title. I have no clue how I’m supposed to get back to the NXT Title. I’m just lost. And ashamed.”

(5) Roxanne Perez & Cora Jade beat Giulia & Kelani Jordan

Tonight’s main event is Roxanne & Cora vs. Kelani & Giulia. They meet halfway before the match even begins and start battling it out. Kelani goes into the ring & dives off the top rope. She sends Roxanne back in, goes for a quick pin but kicks out. Tag is made to Giulia as she goes for an elbow drop but misses it. She goes for an arm drag but here comes Cora. She goes to attack Cora but gets attacked.

Roxanne & Cora are in control but not for long, a quick roll up & a kick out. Giulia makes the tag to Kelani. Roxanne manages to make the tag to Cora. Kelani with a drop kick here comes Giulia who Irish whips Kelani into Cora. They send both Roxanne & Cora outside the ring as we head to commercial break.

Back from break and Giulia is absolutely destroying Roxanne. She goes for a hammock lock then throws her over, she goes for the cover 1..2. Roxanne goes for Pop ROX but Giulia counters. Back & forth blows. Belly to belly to Roxanne. Giulia tags in Kelani she goes for the pin but Cora breaks it up then sends Kelani outside the ring. Roxanne goes for an outside cradle kick out! She tags in Cora as they team up, however, Giulia drags her outside the ring!

Roxanne is taking care of Kelani by delivering a pop ROX outside the ring. Giulia with a drop kick outside the ring to Roxanne! Cora Jade gets Kelani Jordan back in the ring to secure the W!

Stephanie’s music hits as Cora grabs her bat. Stephanie takes out Cora from behind then breaks her bat. She chases Cora into the audience.

We go backstage where we see Eddy Thorpe signing the NXT title match contract. Roxanne tells him they’re still looking into who attacked him. He tells her that she’s looking at him. He said he got his title match without going through 4 other men & 25 minutes to get it.

