Eric Bischoff addresses the Fenix’s situation in AEW, strong advance for AEW All In: Texas

– Eric Bischoff addressed Rey Fenix’s situation in AEW stating, “For the most part, I would agree with Tony. He’s got a business to protect, and when you invest a lot of money in talent and the talent isn’t able to perform because of an injury, to me, it makes sense that you would add that time.”

However, he criticized AEW’s talent management, saying, “It’s one thing to collect talent like you’re collecting action figures, and a lot of talent will, initially, be optimistic. They’re making a lot of money and that’s cool for a while. But when you get talent that’s really driven to perform … once that ‘At least I’m getting a big check every two weeks’ starts wearing off, now you got a lot of unhappy sons of b******.”

Bischoff suggested Tony Khan should consider letting Fenix go if he isn’t being utilized effectively.

(Source: 83 Weeks with Eric Bischoff)

– After Monday’s public on-sale, AEW has already cleared the $1.25 Million mark in ticket sales for All In: Texas.

The number is now their all-time highest gate in North America, and 3rd highest gate in company history behind the first two All In events at Wembley Stadium.

(Source: Wrestling Observer Radio)

