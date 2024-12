Eddie Guerrero’s daughter suggests girls to date men who follow figures like Rogan, Jones

Kaylie Guerrero, daughter of Eddie Guerrero, advises girls to date men who follow figures like Joe Rogan, Alex Jones, and the Tates on social media. In contrast, Tim Walz’s daughter warns against dating men who follow Joe Rogan, accusing his podcast of spreading misinformation. Kaylie further defends her stance by highlighting her father’s Christian beliefs, anti-abortion views, and opposition to left-wing politics, claiming he would have stood against “corrupt elites” and likely been “canceled” for his views. She expresses her commitment to honoring her father’s legacy and living in a way that would make him proud.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email