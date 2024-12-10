All in: Texas to stream on Max in the United States

AEW’s All In: Texas show will be streaming live on Max in the United States and will not be a pay-per-view show according to AEW President Tony Khan.

Speaking at the ticket launch party this morning outside Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, Khan said that pro wrestling has been at the forefront of all kinds of forms of broadcasting, and the future of pro wrestling will be streaming.

“AEW All In and all of the AEW TV are gonna be live-streaming going forward on Max,” Khan said, while putting over the TV partners TBS and TNT.

“You can watch AEW the same great way you’ve been watching it, but you’re gonna be able to livestream the shows on Max too. It’s gonna be the future of pro wrestling,” he added.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

