Trish Stratus and Tony Khan notes

– Trish Stratus says she has to do something “challenging and different” if she is to make another WWE return:

“I have to be able to deliver a hundred percent. Then also, it has to be something challenging and different for the fans. And it has to do something and mean something. To leave off on this epic moment that’s memorable and people talk about it, it’s hard. Like, what can top that?”

(The Takedown on Sports Illustrated)

– Tony Khan believes AEW will release more games in the future, but is still supporting AEW Fight Forever for now:

“It was a great first entry with AEW Fight Forever, and people can still play Fight Forever all over the world. I think eventually absolutely we’ll still keep putting AEW games into the world.

But right now we’re fully supporting that and we’re excited about it, there’s still more wrestlers and exciting things happening with the game and a lot of opportunities in the world of gaming.”

(Mr. Wright Way)

