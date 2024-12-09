WWE files for a new trademark, Smackdown match booked, Rey Fenix says he can’t speak now

Dec 9, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– Per Fightful, WWE has filed to trademark the term “Raw Vault” for media and media & entertainment purposes.

– SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis has booked Carmelo Hayes against a “new WWE Superstar” this coming Friday on WWE SmackDown in Connecticut.

– Rey Fenix posted:

