WWE files for a new trademark, Smackdown match booked, Rey Fenix says he can’t speak now

– Per Fightful, WWE has filed to trademark the term “Raw Vault” for media and media & entertainment purposes.

– SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis has booked Carmelo Hayes against a “new WWE Superstar” this coming Friday on WWE SmackDown in Connecticut.

– Rey Fenix posted:

Unfortunately, due to contractual issues i cannot speak now, but I will have my time. — REY FENIXMexaKing (@ReyFenixMx) December 9, 2024

