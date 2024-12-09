Title match announced for next week’s Raw, Wrestle Dynasty update

– WWE announced Bron Breakker vs. Ludwig Kaiser for the IC Championship next week after RAW …

– Matches announced for Wrestle Dynasty…

Official! The IWGP World Heavyweight and Global Heavyweight Championships will be defended at #wrestledynasty! Depending on the results of #njwk19 champions will put their titles on the line January 5!https://t.co/yBNC4wwcg7#njpw #njWD pic.twitter.com/hdhglInv39 — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) December 9, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

