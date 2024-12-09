Title match announced for next week’s Raw, Wrestle Dynasty update

Dec 9, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– WWE announced Bron Breakker vs. Ludwig Kaiser for the IC Championship next week after RAW …

– Matches announced for Wrestle Dynasty…

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Taya Valkyrie

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal