“Speedball” Mike Bailey update, Linda McMahon eyes “Woke” Universities

Dec 9, 2024 - by James Walsh

– “Speedball” Mike Bailey disclosed that, subsequent to tonight’s match at DPW, he has concluded all his current professional obligations. Bailey will now return to Canada, where he will deliberate on the forthcoming of his career.

– Linda McMahon, nominated as the head of Education by Donald Trump, looks to tax woke Universities.

One Response

  1. DB says:
    December 9, 2024 at 1:20 am

    Many universities do not deliver the quality of education required to enable students to excel after graduation. There are far too many grifters employed at these institutions living off the fees of students, and the subsidies from taxpayers.

    There needs to be a change. Not just in the US, but around the world. By introducing competition, breaking the cartels of universities, we can offer students reduced costs for education, lowering their debt loads without the need for bailouts. The salaries of administrators should not be a given, and should be results driven. Lifetime tenure for staff must be eliminated to prevent freeloaders from exploiting the system for their own greed.

    Hopefully, these initiatives by Linda will send shock waves throughout the education complex, leading to more positive outcomes.

    She could also bring Mike Rowe aboard. He also has plenty to say about fixing the US education system.

