Notes from AEW’s All In: Texas press conference

A brief summary of AEW’s countdown to the on-sale date of All In Texas:

• Bryan Danielson has confirmed his presence at the event, which may include a match, commentary, or a backstage role.

• Sting predicted that Darby Allin will become the AEW World Champion in 2025.

• Darby Allin also announced plans to climb Mount Everest in April, planting an AEW flag, and returning to wrestling in July at All In: Texas.

• A confrontation between Swerve and Lashley showcased their exceptional talent.

• Big Boom AJ provided an update on his recovery, stating that his cast will be removed in two weeks, followed by a return to the ring four weeks later. AJ also announced that he and Big Justice will appear at AEW in Hammerstein Ballroom, with more shows leading up to ALL IN: Texas.

How many BOOMS for this photo?! Thank you to everyone who came out to celebrate the Countdown to #AEWAllInTexas On-Sale event, and to everyone who watched the livestream! Tickets are on sale now for #AEW’s BIGGEST show of the year: #AEWAllInTexas at @GlobeLifeField in… pic.twitter.com/FJWtEZxAkS — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 9, 2024

