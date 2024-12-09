McIntyre discussed his two-month hiatus from WWE

Drew McIntyre on his recent absence from #WWE

“I got hit in the head at one point & needed 16 staples to close a wound at the top of my head.

I suffered a family loss as well so I went back to Scotland to deal with that & re-evaluate my priorities & realise that I have probably given a bit too much to my profession, to my colleagues, & not enough to my family.

I kind of realized I’ve been giving a bit too much for the past 17 years & it’s time to start taking a little more.

My mentality is I’m going to take what’s mine, I’m going to beat up the people who deserve to get beat up”

– Drew McIntyre via KWCH 12 Morning News

