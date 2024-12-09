Heath Slater pushing for Triple H to bring back ‘The Nexus’

Heath Slater (via @MalcolmMuscle) is pushing for Triple H to bring back ‘The Nexus’.

Nexus was a WWE faction led by Wade Barrett in 2010. During an interview with MuscleManMalcolm, former WWE star Heath Slater said the following about the group…

“What really blows my mind about Nexus is that we were together for what, eight, nine months? People still talk about it 14 years later. Come on, man. Listen, WWE. Hunter [Triple H], think about it, baby. We’re not boys no more. We’re men. Imagine if we came back. Just imagine. I could definitely see it.” (quote courtesy of WrestleZone.com)

In 2023, Barrett commented on how he felt the group “died prematurely.”

