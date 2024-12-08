WWE names the top-10 rivalries of 2024, note on Raw’s move to Netflix

– WWE has named the top-10 rivalries of 2024:

10: Braun vs. Bronson

9: Andrade vs. Carmelo

8: Bayley vs. Damage CTRL

7: LA Knight vs. Logan

6: Damian Priest vs. Balor

5: Sami Zayn vs. Gunther

4: Cody vs. The Rock

3: Rhea vs. Liv

2: Bloodline vs. Bloodline

1: CM Punk vs. McIntyre

– RAW on Netflix in 2025 will air live no matter where it’s taking place.

When the company heads to Europe on the road to WrestleMania 41, RAW will stream live in the United States at the same time, no matter the time zone differences.

The plan is to have the show air live as it happens and then be available via VOD as soon as possible after it goes off the air.

(source: PWlnsider)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

