Six Continental Classic matches take place during weekend

The Continental Classic tournament had several matches over the weekend both on Rampage and last night’s Collision.

During Friday’s Rampage, Kazuchika Okada defeated Mark Briscoe in the blue league for his first three points and is now at four. Also in the blue league, Daniel Garcia defeated The Beast Mortos for three points, moving him level with Okada at four. In the gold league, Ricochet defeated Komander to get his first victory and three points.

The action continued on Saturday at Collision, with Darby Allin inflicting another defeat to Komander to get his first three points in the gold league. In the blue league, Kyle Fletcher defeated Kazuchika Okada to move to the top of the table with nine points while Mark Briscoe defeated Daniel Garcia in the main event to get his first three points.

The Beast Mortos and Komander remain the only two with zero points while Fletcher and Claudio Castagnoli lead the boards with nine and six points respectively.

