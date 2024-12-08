Reason why Rush is absent from AEW TV, note on NXT New Year’s Evil

– During tonight’s broadcast of Collision, Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuinness explained that RUSH and Dralístico have been recently absent from TV due to addressing family matters at home.

RUSH hasn’t been seen since the November 14th episode of Collision, where he and The Beast Mortos lost to The Acclaimed. Dralistico hasn’t been seen since the October 30 taping of Rampage, where LFI defeated BEEF, JD Drake and The Butcher.

– As announced tonight…

BREAKING: #NewYearsEvil will be taking place on January 7, 2025 LIVE in Los Angeles, CA and Ms. #MITB @tiffstrattonwwe looks like she’ll be keeping a close eye on things. #WWENXT | #WWEDeadline pic.twitter.com/rJHj3a9w29 — WWE (@WWE) December 8, 2024

