Private Party has no desire to leave AEW

Private Party say they don’t ever plan on leaving AEW.

Isiah: “One of the biggest things I like to hang on my shoulder is we’re AEW originals. We’ve been here from the very beginning and I don’t plan on ever leaving. Hopefully Tony wants to keep me.

AEW and Tony Khan, it literally changed my life and I am super grateful, super gracious, and just so thankful. I’m very proud to be an AEW original, that’s one thing that I’m super super proud of.”

(Source: AEW Unrestricted)

