Oba Femi and Giulia win Iron Survivor Challenge matches

Oba Femi and Giulia became #1 contenders for the NXT and NXT Women’s titles respectively after yesterday they came out as the winners of the two Iron Survivor Challenge matches at Deadline.

Oba Femi was not originally in the match but took the place of Eddy Thorpe, who was attacked this past Tuesday on NXT. Femi had pinfall victories on Je’Von Evans, Nathan Frazer, and Wes Lee, winning the match in the last three seconds pinning both Frazer and Lee with a double chokeslam. Femi was the last person to enter the match.

Femi had been out of action since losing the NXT North American title to Tony D’Angelo at Halloween Havoc.

Meanwhile, the women’s match headlined Deadline and Giulia is now in line for her second NXT Women’s title shot. Giulia was the first person to enter the match and had pinfalls on Wren Sinclair and newcomer Zaria, who she pinned with nine seconds to go. Stephanie Vaquer was the only one who did not get pinned in the match.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

