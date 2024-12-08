WWE superstar Kofi Kingston on why he and Xavier Woods turned on Big E:

“I am surprised that most of these people out here don’t really understand why we did what we did. I mean, we came out there and I said this in a different interview, you can always tell when you’re right, when you make an argument and you said nothing but facts.

Everything that we said on Monday night was completely factual. You know, it was something that we told the truth. You might not have liked to hear what it was, but then the people online and on social media are talking about like, oh, cussing at us and cursing us and talking about, oh, your bird’s chest and there are all these insults that have nothing to do with what we were talking about.

So I know that when you can’t bring a rational argument to the table, that means you know that you’re wrong because you don’t have any facts to support your argument. Just because you’re upset doesn’t mean that you’re right.”

(source: ‘Chase & Big Joe Show’)

