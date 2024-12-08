Effy says he didn’t mean to go viral With Comments about Tony Khan and it’s not good PR for himself or GCW, doesn’t want to push fans away from GCW:

“Once again, not an excuse, I’m a gay guy in the gay community, we’re very shady to each other and I think it comes from a place of we’ve always felt like outcasts, we’ve always been on the outside. With our version of love, we can say we love you so much and also those pants are horrible and you look terrible in this outfit. Sometimes it comes across a little more mean spirited than I think I mean for it to.

. . .The amount of wrestling fans that are tuning in and out to whatever program, our biggest problem is that they don’t know that we even exist. If you’re locked into wrestling, if you’re locked into everything going on, you probably have an idea, but it doesn’t help . . . I’m a PR person and I’m not doing a very good PR job if the only things they are seeing out of me are me being a snarky little baby.

. . . I don’t want to push other people away from coming to see these other wrestlers or seeing the rest of the show because I can’t shut the hell up. Whether I’m right or wrong, it doesn’t matter.”

(Game Changer Weekly)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

