WWE teases a “Superstar Shakeup”

Dec 7, 2024 - by James Walsh

WWE RAW’s Chad Gable made a surprise appearance on last night’s edition of Smackdown. Gable explained that he was invited to the show by Smackdown General Manager Nick Aldis due to an upcoming “transfer window.”

Michael Cole stated the following on commentary…

“Because of this transfer window that is now open… We heard earlier today that with RAW moving to Netflix on January 6th, and of course, Smackdown kicking off a new year, January 3rd, we expect major changes on Smackdown as well. We understand that the NXT, the Raw and Smackdown general managers are all working together to move some of our superstars around to other shows.”

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Arianna Grace

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal