WWE teases a “Superstar Shakeup”

WWE RAW’s Chad Gable made a surprise appearance on last night’s edition of Smackdown. Gable explained that he was invited to the show by Smackdown General Manager Nick Aldis due to an upcoming “transfer window.”

Michael Cole stated the following on commentary…

“Because of this transfer window that is now open… We heard earlier today that with RAW moving to Netflix on January 6th, and of course, Smackdown kicking off a new year, January 3rd, we expect major changes on Smackdown as well. We understand that the NXT, the Raw and Smackdown general managers are all working together to move some of our superstars around to other shows.”

BREAKING NEWS WWE has announced a transfer window between #SmackDown, #WWERaw, and #WWENXT which will see the GMs discuss moving #WWE Superstars across brands! — USA Network (@USANetwork) December 7, 2024

