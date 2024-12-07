WWE presents NXT Deadline tonight

WWE NXT Deadline Official Match Card 2024:

1. Lola Vice vs. Jaida Parker in a NXT Underground Match

2. Axiom & Nathan Frazer vs. No Quarter Catch Crew for the NXT Tag Team Championships

3. Trick Williams vs. Ridge Holland for the NXT Championship

4. Zaria vs. Stephanie Vaquer vs. Giulia vs. Sol Ruca vs. Wren Sinclair in a Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge Match

5. Ethan Page vs. Eddy Thorpe vs. Wes Lee vs. Nathan Frazer vs. Je’Von Evans in a Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge Match

Last year at #WWEDeadline, @_trickwilliams gave us one of the moments of the year with his INSANE comeback during the Iron Survivor Challenge.

What's in store TONIGHT when the Iron Survivor Challenge returns at #WWEDeadline in Minneapolis?! pic.twitter.com/srZQlsMmtV

— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 7, 2024