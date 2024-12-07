WWE presents NXT Deadline tonight

Dec 7, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

WWE NXT Deadline Official Match Card 2024:

1. Lola Vice vs. Jaida Parker in a NXT Underground Match

2. Axiom & Nathan Frazer vs. No Quarter Catch Crew for the NXT Tag Team Championships

3. Trick Williams vs. Ridge Holland for the NXT Championship

4. Zaria vs. Stephanie Vaquer vs. Giulia vs. Sol Ruca vs. Wren Sinclair in a Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge Match

5. Ethan Page vs. Eddy Thorpe vs. Wes Lee vs. Nathan Frazer vs. Je’Von Evans in a Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge Match

